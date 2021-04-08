Home / Cities / Others / Students begin to push for postponement of SPPU first semester exams
Students begin to push for postponement of SPPU first semester exams

PUNE The online examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is to start from April 11
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE The online examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is to start from April 11. The timetable for some of the subjects has not yet been declared by the examination department. While students are now demanding the immediate release of timetables, there is now an increasing demand to postpone the exams due to the current restrictions in the state.

“We are preparing for the examinations online from April 11, but still there are a number of subjects for which the timetable is not yet declared. Students cannot prepare due to this, so the examination department should immediately declare the timetable,” said Kamlakar Shete, student and Pune city vice-president of the Yuvak Kranti Dal.

Exams for all courses will be conducted for 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ), online. The university’s SPPU Edutech Foundation company is going to conduct the exam.

Meanwhile, several students appearing for the exam have either tested positive or are facing some issue due to the new restrictions.

A Twitter trend was driving the demand for postponing the exams. “There are thousands of students who come from rural backgrounds and are currently facing issues in their family and healthwise. In such a crisis situation when there are strict restrictions imposed in the state, the university should postpone the exams,” said Mandar Lahane, a post-graduate student.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation, said, “We have declared the timetable of all the courses and subjects under the university. Only some of the courses with the old syllabus are remaining, and that will also be soon declared.”

