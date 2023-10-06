Students’ body in Manipur impose indefinite economic blockade against internet ban

Irked by the prolonged suspension of mobile internet services in Manipur, a student body in the Senapati district has imposed an indefinite economic blockade since Thursday evening, leaving around 90 commercial vehicles stranded along the Manipur-Nagaland border, officials said.

The Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) imposed a blockade at two entry points bordering Nagaland National Highways 2 and 129A, which serve as major lifelines for Manipur.

Officials aware of the matter told HT that around 90 goods-carrying vehicles were stranded on Nagaland’s side of the interstate boundary in Khuzama along NH-2 as of Friday. However, the number of stranded vehicles along NH-129A connecting Peren in Nagaland and Maram in Manipur could not be ascertained till the time of filing of this report.

On October 4, the student body served a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to lift the ban on mobile internet service in the district of Senapati where there is no law and order situation.

“We firmly believe that access to the internet is not just a privilege but a fundamental right that every citizen should enjoy without interruption. The continuous imposition of ban on mobile internet services across the entire state, even when issues are confined to specific areas, is not only unjustifiable but also infringes upon our basic rights as citizens of a free state,” a statement from SDSA stated.

The student body said they were left with no other option but to carry out a democratic agitation to make their voices heard.

When HT reached out to SDSA, its general secretary L Singson said there has not been any approach from the state government since the association’s blockade began Thursday evening.

The SDSA will continue the economic blockade for as long as the state government will continue to ban mobile internet services, he said.

Singson also said the association is in contact with its counterparts in other districts where peace is prevailing such as Chandel, Tamenglong and Ukhrul, to join hands in demanding the lifting of the mobile internet services.

On September 23, the Manipur government lifted the ban on mobile internet services which were suspended for nearly five months since May 3. However, it was reimposed on September 26 for the next five days till October 1, after thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets to protest over the death of two Meitei teenagers.

On October 1, the state again extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for five more days till October 6.

