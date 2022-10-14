Students in Agra urged to preserve Indian cultural heritage

Mathematician and founder of Spic Macay, Padma Shri Dr Kiran Seth, stressed on the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the nation and asked students to inculcate yoga, meditation and Indian classical music in their lives to reach their fullest potential.

The 73-year-old veteran has been on a solo bicycle expedition since August 15 and will continue to ride till January 2023. Delhi Public School, Agra, at Shastri Puram, in association with Spic Macay , (Society for the promotion of Indian Classical Music and culture Amongst the Youth) welcomed Dr Kiran Seth on the school campus on Thursday.

“It is a matter of great pride for DPS Agra to have such an eminent personality on the premises who has a vision of spreading awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage through music, art and inspiring the youth to imbibe the values embedded in it,” said RK Pandey, the principal in his address during the session.

Addressing a gathering of teachers and students at DPS Agra, Seth said, “Life always begins with one step outside your comfort zone. I believe this and thus my cycle expedition is a way to celebrate India’s composite heritage and culture.

“Through the ride, I can promote the Gandhian philosophy of ‘simple living and high thinking’ in today’s world, where children have been entrapped by materialism,” he said.

Also, it was his way to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

“During my cycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, I try to stop and visit educational institutions in order to induct more volunteers into the SPIC MACAY movement and inculcate in them the pivotal role played by yoga, meditation and classical music,” said Seth in his address.

The event was conducted by coordinators, Vishwanidhi Mishra and Dr Rajshree (coordinator, West Uttar Pradesh) for Spic Macay.