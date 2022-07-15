Students uploading violent content on social media for popularity: Police

A police investigation into the involvement of teenage boys in the crude bomb attack and recent clash on the banks of the Sangam has led to shocking revelations.

Police found that these teenagers had uploaded videos of their violent clashes on social media, where they have also created group of violent teenagers.

Police has identified two such groups on social media named ‘Immortal and Tandav’ and after these developments, such unruly students are under watch of both the police and the school managements.

Police said that the teenagers did all this for “popularity and for increasing their followers on social media”.

Only recently, three minor students were arrested in connection with a crude bomb attack at Bade Hanuman Temple. Their interrogation and subsequent police investigation led to the discovery of ‘Immortal’ on a social media site.

“Students of many schools are part of this group,” additional superintendent of police, Abhishek Bharti said.

He said, another group ‘Tandav’ was created following an argument among student groups.

“Ever since, members of both social media groups are clashing with each other and even lobbed crude bombs at each other near Bade Hanuman Temple and in Civil Lines area some days back,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP) city, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said those involved in crude bomb explosion and firearms display in Civil Lines area were students of high school and intermediate students.

“The students were caught and were counseled in presence of their parents. Police didn’t initiate action keeping the future of students in mind. School managements are taking disciplinary action against such students, he added.

“Trend of uploading selfies, photographs and videos with firearms on social media sites is becoming dangerous. Youths are uploading such videos for popularity and increasing their followers on social media. Police should increase social media monitoring to stop this,” said former inspector general of police Rajesh Pandey.

“Strict law is also needed to ban display of firearms on social media,” he added.

Senior psychiatrist at Colvin Hospital, Dr Rakesh Paswan, said parents should monitor activities of their children on social media. “Parents shouldn’t simply ignore if they come to know their children uploading objectionable content. They should counsel such children,” he said.

Violent clashes involving students

February 9: A group of students assaulted another group outside a school near Dhobi Ghat. In this clash, one of the students whipped out a country made firearm.

May 23: Some students hurled crude bombs near a school in Civil Lines area. Police lodged named FIR against one of the youths in this connection.

July 4: Few youths hurled crude bombs on another group near Bade Hanuman Temple, injuring at least six persons. Four persons, including three minors were arrested in this connection. All of them were students of a reputed school.

