Study sports, media and forensic psychology at Allahabad University now

The department of Psychology at Allahabad University has proposed to introduce and impart teaching in sports psychology, organisational psychology, media psychology, forensic psychology, consumer psychology, health psychology, environmental psychology from the coming academic session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This has been done following the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and implementing four-year undergraduate programme.

The course having multiple exit options would allow a student to drop out after first-year of the four-year programme with a certificate, with a diploma after completing two years, a bachelor’s degree after three years and an honors degree after all four years of the course, said Sandeep Anand, associate professor in the psychology department of AU and a member of the course design committee.

In the second, third and fourth years, students would be taught sports psychology, media psychology, forensic psychology, consumer psychology, health psychology, environmental psychology, he said.

In organisational psychology, students would be informed as to what causes stress during work, under what circumstances one is satisfied or dissatisfied with one’s own work etc. Under health psychology, they will also be taught as to how much effect psychology has on health and how both are interrelated, said Prof Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the portion of the proposed curriculum, students would have a paper on environmental psychology which would analyse the relationship between environment and psychology, he added.

He further said that under consumer psychology, students would be taught about psychology of the customers. Likewise, media psychology will teach how social media affects the mood of the community. Students will also be taught as to how rumours affect one’s mood. Under forensic psychology, students would be taught about criminal attitudes, what causes a person to become a criminal, what is his psychology and how can someone be prevented from becoming a criminal, he said.

PHOTO: AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)