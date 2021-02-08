Sub-registrar’s offices in Pune to remain open on weekends

PUNE To make the process easy for tenants for registering rent agreements – the administration has instructed sub-registrar’s offices to remain open on weekends.

Many individuals are facing problems while registering rent agreement due to glitches in the online system. To fasten the process the registration and stamp duty department has ordered sub-registrar’s offices to issue rent agreements in three days after the documents are received.

Himmat Kharade, deputy inspector general, registration and stamp duty department, said, “We have instructed officials to issue agreement in three days once the documents are received. Also, sub-registrar’s offices will remain open on weekends as there is more rush of tenants.”

Earlier, the rent agreement was issued in at least three to four weeks.

“The step is taken to streamline the process. We will improve the online application as well,” added Kharade.

“I have tried applying online many times as due to my office timings I was unable to go to the sub-registrar’s office, but if it also functions on weekends then it will be a major relief,” said Sachin Joshi, a resident from Baner.