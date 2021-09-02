‘Substandard’ material used: Ludhiana MC razes under construction road as contractor fails to meet quality norms

The municipal corporation (MC) razed an under-construction road in Block-G of the South City area on Tuesday evening as the contractor failed to meet quality norms.

Around ₹68 lakh has been allotted for construction of the main road and a few internal streets of Block G. Area residents and councillor Pankaj Kaka complained that the contractor was using sub-standard material including, ‘Gatka’, for preparing the bed before laying the bitumen mix. The action was taken following their complaint.

The civic body officials stated that the contractor had initiated the work without intimating the MC officials.

As per information, the contractor belongs to the group of contractors which accused the MC officials of corruption recently.

Kaka said,” Warnings were issued to the contractor to improve the quality of work, but he failed to take corrective steps. Now, the MC has removed the sub-standard material from the site and is issuing a notice to the contractor. If he still fails to improve the quality, proceedings will be initiated to blacklist him.”