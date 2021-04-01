Sudden spurt: 935 fresh corona cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state capital witnessed a big surge in fresh Covid cases on Thursday, with 935 people testing positive, about 159% more than Wednesday when 361 had tested positive. Lucknow had reported over 900 cases on September 19, 2020 when 1160 fresh cases were reported.

Doctors said that the spurt in cases needed the same attention as if a second wave was there. “The nature of virus to multiply geometrically instead of mathematically calls for attention as if a second wave was there. All three aspects of testing, tracing and treating should be worked upon as if we are dealing with a second wave,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at the King George’s Medical University.

Over 150 fresh cases were reported from Aliganj, 133 in Alambagh, 124 in Indira Nagar, 97 from Chinhat, 22 from Rae Bareli Road, 35 from Mahanagar, 42 from Hazratganj, 41 from Talkatora, 42 from Chowk, 29 from Jankipuram and 23 from Vikas Nagar.

Lucknow has an overall case positivity rate of 4.13 with over 2096971 samples tested till now, including 13241 tested in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for the month of March is 1.94%. The state capital has reported 86754 Covid cases of which 81629 patients have recovered and 1213 died. “The recovery rate in Lucknow is 94.09%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

There are 3912 active cases in Lucknow and, the number of patients in home isolation as reached 2701 while the remaining are admitted to government and private hospitals. There are 20 hospitals facilitating admission of Covid patients in the city.

Age-wise distribution of cases in Lucknow

0 to 9 years – 2897

10 to 19 years –5823

20 to 29 years – 18287

30 to 39 years – 19354

40 to 49 years – 14711

50 to 60 years – 15341

60-plus –10772