Suheldev Express derails near Prayagraj, probe on

Train number 22433, Suheldev Superfast Express, from Ghazipur to Anand Vihar derailed on Tuesday night, minutes after exiting Prayagraj Junction. Four wheels of the train’s generator-cum-SLR (seating cum luggage rake) coach derailed in the incident.

The derailed generator-cum-SLR coach of 22433 Suheldev Superfast Express in Prayagraj on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

Senior railway technical officers reached the spot immediately and kick-started efforts to get the wheels back on track. Following the incident, the main line of Delhi-Howrah route remained affected for some time. However, no one suffered any injury in the incident and the train proceeded on its journey by 11.35pm, informed railway officials.

Following the incident, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Prayagraj Division of North Central Railways, Himansu Badoni, has set up a four-member probe committee comprising senior divisional safety officer (DSO)-Prayagraj, senior divisional engineer-Prayagraj, senior divisional electrical engineer (operations)-Prayagraj and senior divisional mechanical engineer (carriage and wagon)-Prayagraj.

The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, officials said.

As per reports, the train arrived at Prayagraj junction station at around 8.25pm and proceeded for onward journey at around 8.45pm. However, just as the train reached near the Delhi-end of platform number 6, four wheels of the generator-cum-SLR coach derailed. The incident took place at around 8.53pm when the train was still in Prayagraj Outer area and was travelling at a very low speed. The guard of the train immediately informed the railway officials about the incident and senior officials including the Divisional railway manager and principal chief engineer along with a technical team rushed to the spot.

Senior PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) Amit Malaviya informed that no one suffered injury in the incident and the trains on the Delhi route remained unaffected. Prayagraj Express that runs between Prayagraj and Delhi also proceeded as scheduled. By around 10.15pm, the bogies with passengers were detached from the SLR coach and taken to a platform of Prayagraj junction station. The train then proceeded on its onward journey at around 11.35pm, he added.

