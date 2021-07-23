Sukhbir condemns IT raids on media houses

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned income tax raids on media outlets, saying they were being persecuted for exposing the central government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sukhbir also questioned the Union government’s surveillance on politicians, journalists and activists through the Israeli company’s Pegasus spyware.

“It is condemnable that the NDA government has targeted the Dainik Bhaskar and the Bharat Samachar group. The Union government should not try to muzzle the freedom of the press. The SAD stands resolutely in solidarity with the media in this hour of crisis,” he said, adding that the Centre needed to respond positively to criticism on sensitive issues like Covid mismanagement as they reflected the sentiments of the citizens of the country.

The former Punjab deputy CM alleged that the government was following a vindictive approach towards farmers. “Farmers have rightly questioned the logic behind bringing in the three agricultural laws which help only the corporations and will result in the corporatisation of agriculture in the country. Instead of listening to the farmers and resolving their grievances the centre is adopting an intransigent attitude towards them,” he added.