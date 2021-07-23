Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sukhbir condemns IT raids on media houses
others

Sukhbir condemns IT raids on media houses

The SAD president also questioned the Union government’s surveillance on politicians, journalists and activists through the Israeli company’s Pegasus spyware
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:52 AM IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT photo)

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned income tax raids on media outlets, saying they were being persecuted for exposing the central government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sukhbir also questioned the Union government’s surveillance on politicians, journalists and activists through the Israeli company’s Pegasus spyware.

“It is condemnable that the NDA government has targeted the Dainik Bhaskar and the Bharat Samachar group. The Union government should not try to muzzle the freedom of the press. The SAD stands resolutely in solidarity with the media in this hour of crisis,” he said, adding that the Centre needed to respond positively to criticism on sensitive issues like Covid mismanagement as they reflected the sentiments of the citizens of the country.

The former Punjab deputy CM alleged that the government was following a vindictive approach towards farmers. “Farmers have rightly questioned the logic behind bringing in the three agricultural laws which help only the corporations and will result in the corporatisation of agriculture in the country. Instead of listening to the farmers and resolving their grievances the centre is adopting an intransigent attitude towards them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP