Sultanpur Lodhi wheat pilferage: ‘Whistle-blower’ officer’s name figures among accused in FIR

Assistant food supply officer Munish Bassi had flagged the disappearance of 24,000 quintals of wheat meant for the Atta-Dal scheme in Sultanpur Lodhi, in March this year. He had sent a report regarding this to the district food supply controller, Geeta Bishambhu, who then sought explanation from the four inspectors.
By agandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The wheat meant for the Atta-Dal scheme in Sultanpur Lodhi was found missing after a probe. (Representational image) (REUTERS FILE)

Assistant food supply officer (AFSO) Munish Bassi, who was among the five officials booked for allegedly siphoning off 24,000 quintals of wheat meant for the Atta-Dal scheme in Sultanpur Lodhi, had himself flagged the issue of missing grain stocks in March this year.

Apart from Bassi, the Kapurthala police had booked four supply inspectors Vivek Sharma, Bhupinder Singh, Vikas Sethi and Rameshwar Singh in the case.

Official documents reveal that Bassi had joined as AFSO in Sultanpur Lodhi on January 25, 2021, and sought records of the Khera storage stock from the circle office of the department but the inspectors failed to reply to his letters.

Bassi then conducted an inspection on March 4 and found nearly 25,000 quintals of wheat grain missing from the stock. He had sent a report regarding this to the district food supply controller, Geeta Bishambhu, who then sought explanation from the four inspectors.

In June this year, Bishambhu conducted a probe after Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and members of the Kisan Union lodged multiple complaints over non-disbursement of wheat between October 2020 and March 2021. During the probe, the Sultanpur Lodhi centre reportedly didn’t provide records of wheat distribution to the inspection teams despite repeated orders, thus making them guilty of “grave negligence”.

On July 26, Bishambhu wrote to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh for legal action against Vivek Sharma and Bhupinder Singh.

When contacted, Bishambhu confirmed that ASFO Bassi had no role in the scam while two food inspectors -- Vivek Sharma and Bhupinder Singh -- were responsible for embezzlement. The rest of the accused may be liable for department inquiry for lapses in wheat distribution as they were posted here during the said period.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh Bal said, “We are not arresting any accused at this stage but are recording the statements of the food and civil supply department officials. After gathering the evidence, we will remove names of any persons found innocent.”

AAP demands CBI or HC judge probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sajjan Singh Cheema, while addressing a press conference here in Jalandhar on Friday, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a high court judge in the scam. Cheema said one of the accused food inspectors, Vivek Sharma, had faced similar charges last year too and was booked by the police for cheating but no action was taken against him, and he continued to be posted at Sultanpur Lodhi.

