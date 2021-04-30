Summer vacation in universities, colleges from today

PATNA

In view of unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases, the summer vacation in Bihar’s universities and colleges has been advanced by a month and will now begin from Saturday (May 1).

A notification to this effect was issued by the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

“After due consideration of the proposal from the vice chancellors, the Chancellor has been pleased to declare summer vacation in the universities and colleges from May 1 to May 31, instead of earlier scheduled period from June 1 to June 30, with a condition that if any examination scheduled to be held has not been conducted so far, it shall strictly be conducted between June 1-15,” said the Raj Bhawan notification.

In view of the pandemic, LNMU V-C and TMBU V-C had moved a proposal to the Raj Bhawan for advancing the summer vacation in universities to May.

Earlier, Patna University Teachers’ Association and employees’ association had also approached the V-C for it.

The department of education has already announced closure of all private and government and private schools, colleges and coaching institutions till May 15, though there has to be 25% attendance of teachers and staff. Any decision regarding advancing summer vacation in schools is, however, yet to be taken.

PATNA In view of unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases, the summer vacation in Bihar’s universities and colleges has been advanced by a month and will now begin from Saturday (May 1). A notification to this effect was issued by the Raj Bhawan on Friday. “After due consideration of the proposal from the vice chancellors, the Chancellor has been pleased to declare summer vacation in the universities and colleges from May 1 to May 31, instead of earlier scheduled period from June 1 to June 30, with a condition that if any examination scheduled to be held has not been conducted so far, it shall strictly be conducted between June 1-15,” said the Raj Bhawan notification. In view of the pandemic, LNMU V-C and TMBU V-C had moved a proposal to the Raj Bhawan for advancing the summer vacation in universities to May. Earlier, Patna University Teachers’ Association and employees’ association had also approached the V-C for it. The department of education has already announced closure of all private and government and private schools, colleges and coaching institutions till May 15, though there has to be 25% attendance of teachers and staff. Any decision regarding advancing summer vacation in schools is, however, yet to be taken.