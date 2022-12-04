Support pours in for Kanpur boy who lost his legs

From a Dubai royal to journalists and politicians, help is pouring in for Arsalan.

Arsalan alias Irfan lost both legs when he was hit by a train picking up his belongings the police threw on the tracks to clear the sides of GT Road of street vendors in Kalyanpur.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh made a financial contribution and said he would ensure Arsalan’s proper rehabilitation. Journalist Vinod Kapri, Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala have provided financial help to Fatima, the mother of the victim.

On social media, many were running fundraisers for Arsalan, who is admitted in the SGPGI, Lucknow. Apart from an outpouring of financial support, netizens have been demanding a change in the way the police carry out anti encroachment drives.

Dubai royal Hend bint Faisal Al-Qasimi has also pitched in to help the family, among many others.

The boy who used to sell vegetables in Kalyanpur underwent surgery at SGPGI Lucknow on Saturday.

The Kanpur police are bearing the cost of his treatment, said DCP West Vijay Dhull. He has lost his right leg in the tragic incident and the doctors were trying to save his left one, he added. His mother and other family members were in the hospital with a police sub inspector. “We arranged the blood late on Friday night with the help of Lucknow police,” he said.

Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said the police would do its best to rehabilitate Arsalan.