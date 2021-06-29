Surge in fuel prices: Ludhiana transporters observe ‘black day’, residents also express resentment

With an increase of 35 paise per litre, the price of petrol has touched ₹100.04 per litre in the district. On June 21, the price of petrol was 98.82 per litre. This was the fourth consecutive hike in the last seven days.

The price of diesel also rose in the district by 60 paise. It has now reached ₹91.52.

Protesting against the diesel price hike, city transporters observed ‘Black Day’ on the call of All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday and submitted a memorandum to deputy commission (DC) Varinder Sharma. The memorandum was addressed to PM Narendra Modi and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal.

Seeking a reduction in prices, the transporters, under the banner of Ludhiana Goods Transport Association (LGTA), demanded that the union government should reduce the excise duty while, the state government should reduce VAT.

They rued that diesel rates had increased by around ₹30 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. They said the price of diesel in the state was around ₹62 per litre last year, and now it has reached ₹91.52.

The transporters across the country have announced an indefinite ‘Chakka jam’ from August if fuel prices are not reduced by the government.

LGTA president Didar Singh and general secretary JP Singh said that operations of 50% of the trucks have been put to a halt by the transporters as they are not being able to cover the expenses.

JP Singh said, “The freight prices have gone down due to low demand in the market and the expenses are increasing due to hike in diesel rates and rising inflation. The transporters are struggling to make ends meet but the government is not paying heed to their problems. If these circumstances continue then the sector will not be able to survive.”

Chairman Charan Singh Lohara said, “Around 20 crore people are associated with the sector across the country. AIMTC has now announced indefinite ‘Chakka Jam’ from August if the government fails to reduce the prices by July end. A month’s ultimatum has been given to the government. We have also demanded that the price of fuel should be uniform across the country.”

PS Bhogal

PS Bhogal, professor, Arya College, said, “Petrol has crossed ₹100 benchmark in Ludhiana. Diesel prices are also rising fast. Soon it too will cross the ₹100 benchmark. The union government’s financial mismanagement is visible. We know that petrol and diesel are heavily taxed and this is fuelling inflation in the country thereby making the life of a common man tough in such times. The union government’s unresponsive attitude over such development is deplorable. Civil society must rise against such bullish attitude.”

Parambir Singh

Parambir Singh, teacher, Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, said, “Instead of providing employment to people, the government is only earning profit. It is also becoming very difficult for us to maintain our families. The means of transport are proving to be expensive, while our salaries aren’t increasing at all. It seems the government wants the common people to be forced to travel on foot.”

Narinder Kaur Grewal

Narinder Kaur Grewal, a resident of Lalton Kalan, said, “Rising fuel prices increase rates of other commodities as well and therefore disturb the entire household budget. We have to shell out more daily to buy necessary items. It will also delay the recovery of our economy as it directly impacts the consumption levels of the common people.”

Meera Nagpal

Meera Nagpal assistant professor at PU Regional Centre, said, “The hike will affect everyone, especially the salaried class, as the income doesn’t seem to be increasing even as the expenses are on a rise. The officials should also ensure that prices of fuels do not vary from state to state and are stabilized at the national level.”