Surya Command’s countdown to glory: Lucknow prepares for Army Day festivities!

LUCKNOW The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, has been selected as the second venue for hosting the Army Day Parade, breaking the tradition of holding the annual parade exclusively in Delhi. Following the 2023 edition in Bengaluru, Lucknow, is set to host the Army Day Parade at Lucknow Cantonment and the Shaurya Sandhya at Surya Khel Parishad, both scheduled for January 15, 2024.

The Surya Half Marathon held in Jabalpur to raise awareness for Army Day, which is scheduled to take place in Lucknow this time, under the auspices of Surya Command. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The newly-introduced ‘invite-based’ Shaurya Sandhya offers civilians a unique opportunity to witness the event from an insider’s perspective. After its inaugural edition in Bengaluru, the Indian Army, under the auspices of Surya Command, is poised to significantly increase the number of attendees for this year’s Shaurya Sandhya in Lucknow, surpassing the approximately 250 attendees from the first edition to reach into the thousands.

During the event, invitees can expect captivating displays, including the Sarang helicopter demonstration by the Indian Air Force’s helicopter air display team. Additionally, the day may feature martial arts exhibitions and demonstrations of combat free fall, enhancing the overall spectacle of the occasion.

Paving the way for the big day

The Shaurya Sandhya event, which includes civilians, is scheduled for the evening of January 15 at Surya Khel Parishad, Lucknow Cantonment, following the parade. However, leading up to the significant day, the Surya Command has planned smaller events and initiatives to build excitement and awareness. Blood donation drives and tree plantation efforts are already underway across the areas under Central Command (also known as Surya Command), and a ‘Surya Half Marathon’ was organized in Jabalpur on November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An equipment display will also be organised in Lucknow soon. Furthermore, Army band displays will be showcased at various public locations in the city, with Janeshwar Mishra Park being one of them. School outreach lectures will also be delivered by Gallantry awardees.

The shining legacy of Surya Command

The Shaurya Sandhya event, which includes civilians, is set for the evening of January 15 at Surya Khel Parishad, Lucknow Cantonment, following the parade. In anticipation of this significant day, Surya Command has devised a series of smaller events and initiatives to foster excitement and awareness. Blood donation drives and tree plantation efforts are already underway across the areas under Central Command (also known as Surya Command), and a ‘Surya Half Marathon’ was held in Jabalpur on November 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An equipment display is also scheduled to take place in Lucknow soon. Furthermore, Army band performances will grace various public locations in the city, with Janeshwar Mishra Park among them. School outreach lectures by Gallantry awardees are also part of the agenda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON