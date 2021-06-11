Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sushil Kumar case: One more accused arrested
Sushil Kumar case: One more accused arrested

One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad, who was allegedly beaten up by two-time Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates with hockey sticks, baseball bats and other blunt weapons at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium, police said on Friday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:39 PM IST
One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad, who was allegedly beaten up by two-time Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associates with hockey sticks, baseball bats and other blunt weapons at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium, police said on Friday.

A senior crime branch officer said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anirudh (also a wrestler) was involved in the abduction and assault on Dhankad and his associates during the fight between two groups--one of them led by Kumar--at the stadium on May 4.

“Anirudh was arrested from Delhi on Thursday . He is an associate of Kumar and was involved in Dhankad’s murder,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal.

Anirudh is the tenth person to have been arrested in the murder case. The other nine arrested earlier include Kumar, his close aide Ajay Sherawat, and four key members of Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang. Kumar and Sherawat were arrested from outer Delhi’s Mundka on May 23, after evading arrest for 19 days. While all the suspects are in jail, police are looking for at least three more suspects.

“We are interrogating Anirudh to know where all did he stay for 35 days,” the officer added.

The police are still trying to recover Kumar’s mobile phone, the clothes he wore at the time of the crime, and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed at his home.

