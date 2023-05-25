Swearing ceremony of new mayor, corporators in Lucknow today

etters@htlive.com

After taking the oath,Sushma Kharakwal will visit the LMC office in Lalbagh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LUCKNOW The swearing-in ceremony of Lucknow’s mayor-elect Sushma Kharakwal and other winning corporators will take place at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar on Friday. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony.

According to the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the event will start at 11 am and the swearing-in is expected to take place at 12:30 pm. Invitations have been sent to 1,500 guests. This will be the second time in the history of the municipal corporation when a woman mayor will get the command of the municipal corporation. As soon as the oath is taken, the mayor will become the in-charge of the LMC. During the transition phase, the DM had been looking after the affairs of the mayor office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After taking the oath, the mayor will visit the LMC office in Lalbagh. “After taking the oath, I will visit the LMC office in the evening. I plan to hold a meeting of the LMC officials. I would direct them to speed up development work and increase their income so that the LMC becomes self-reliant as desired by the CM. I will ensure not only development but speedy development in a corruption-free atmosphere,” said mayor-elect Sushma Kharakwal.

She added, “I will try to make every official accountable for his work, and every official and staff will have to remain present at his seat during the office hours. Any sort of indiscipline would not be tolerated.”

The oath, which is to be read by the mayor and corporators, has been prepared. It will be given to the mayor and corporators at the venue before swearing-in ceremony. Divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob will administer the oath to the mayor. After this, the mayor will administer the oath to corporators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the officials of municipal corporation and district administration, invitation letters have been sent to MLAs, MPs, Rajya Sabha members, and Legislative Council members of the city, as they are ex-officio members of the municipal corporation house. Breakfast is also being arranged for about 3,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON