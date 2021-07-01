Suspect in Red Fort violence case gets protection from arrest till July 20

A Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest till July 20 to Jugraj Singh, who allegedly hoisted a religious flag on the rampart of the Red Fort on January 26.

Additional sessions judge Neelofer Abida Perveen on Wednesday granted protection to Singh from any coercive action till July 20 and directed him to join the investigation.

“Interim protection granted to accused subject to the condition that the accused shall join investigation in the case on July 8, July 11, and July 15 and as and when called upon by the IO (investigating officer),” the judge stated in an order passed on June 30.

Fearing arrest, Singh had moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court seeking anticipatory bail in two cases related to the violence.

Police said Singh had climbed onto one of the flagpoles on the rampart of the Red Fort, a restricted area of the protected site, and hoisted Nishan Sahib, a religious flag of the Sikh community.

“The Red Fort is a national heritage site and by hoisting the Nishan Sahib, humiliation and embarrassment has been caused to the nation at Red Fort on Republic Day,” the police told the court while opposing his pre-arrest bail plea.

Police said he was the key executor of the well-orchestrated conspiracy to convert Red Fort into a protest site and was seen in video footage climbing the flagpole at the rampart.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence and is currently out on bail.