Suspected cattle smuggler lynched by mob in Mathura

AGRA A suspected cattle smuggler was allegedly shot dead and four of his accomplices injured when they were attacked by a mob comprising cow vigilantes in Kosi Kalan town of UP’s Mathura on Friday.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from Hathras district and were being ferried to Mewat area of Haryana on a light commercial vehicle (LCV).

“A man identified as Sher Khan, 50, was shot dead in the exchange of fire between the villagers and suspected smugglers,” informed Shirish Chand, SP (rural), Mathura.

“Four injured accomplices of Khan are in custody. They have been referred to the district hospital for treatment. Half a dozen cattle were recovered from the spot and vehicle has been seized,” he stated.

The suspected smugglers opened fire when they were chased by the villagers of Tumora. In retaliation, villagers fired at them and allegedly killed Sher Khan and thrashed his accomplices, said cops.

The police rescued the injured ‘smugglers’ from the angry villagers and took them into custody while three others fled from the spot.

The LCV was noticed by a villager, Baba Chandrashekhar, who informed other villagers. The suspected smugglers changed their route and started firing at the villagers who were chasing them. Chandrashekhar lodged a complaint against three named and five unidentified ‘smugglers’ at the Kosi Kalan police station.

Those injured were identified as Anees, Rehman, Shahzad and Sonu -- all from Bulandshahr.