Three cops suspended for extortion in Agra

Two sub inspectors and a constable were suspended after being found prima facie guilty in a probe ordered by commissioner of police regarding a case of extortion.

A departmental probe has now been ordered against the three policemen.

Reportedly, a truck owner had lodged a complaint against the accused police personnel for forcing him to pay ₹20,000 after they threatened to seize the vehicle during routine checking on finding its number plate in damaged condition.

The matter relates to an incident on June 18 when cops deployed near a petrol pump on Bodla Sikandra road stopped a truck with its back number plate damaged. The policemen on duty threatened to seize the truck following which the driver called up the truck owner. When the owner reached the spot, he was allegedly asked to pay ₹40,000, but finally, the deal was settled at ₹20,000 and the owner made the payment.

However, later the truck owner lodged a complaint with Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh and appeared before him. Dr Singh ordered DCP Suraj Rai to conduct probe. Prima facie, chowki incharge Gaurav Rathi, sub inspector Neeraj Kumar and constable Ravi Kumar were found guilty and were suspended.