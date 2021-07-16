Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Others / Suspicious bag prompts suspension of traffic along Jammu highway
others

Suspicious bag prompts suspension of traffic along Jammu highway

Army troopers and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot and they were dealing with the matter as per standard operating procedure
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Representational image. (HT File)

The traffic along Jammu-Poonch national highway in Jammu & Kashmir was halted on Friday after security forces recovered a suspicious bag at Bhimber Gali.

“The suspicious bag was found lying near an army camp. The traffic movement has been suspended,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

Army troopers and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot and they were dealing with the matter as per standard operating procedure, he added.

Also Read | Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Improvised explosive devices placed in bags, utensils, and boxes have been used in the past to attack convoys of security forces.

The bag was found a day after at least four drones were spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts in the region. Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since June 27 when a drone was used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives last month. The explosives left two personnel injured.

