SUV rams e-rickshaw, two injured

Gurugram: An SUV, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into an e-rickshaw on MG Road flyover on Saturday evening leaving two passengers severely injured.

The victims, Disha Rathore and Manish Kumar, work at call centres in Udyog Vihar phase 2 and live in Delhi. They had boarded an e-rickshaw from Udyog Vihar for MG Road metro station on Saturday evening when the accident took place. A case has been registered and the car driver has already been released on bail.

Police said when the e-rickshaw reached MG Road flyover around 4.30 pm, a speeding Fortuner car rammed it from behind. Police said one of the victims was thrown several feet in the air before landing on the road.

According to police, the car driver took the victims to the hospital and also cooperated with the investigation.

“The driver got out and I helped him board the victims in his SUV so that he could take them to the hospital,” said Hari Om, a security guard working in Sector 29.

Police said the victims were rushed to the Civil hospital and were later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday.

Rathore told police that she gained consciousness after more than four hours. She informed her family members who moved her to Delhi where, police said, she is currently reported to be stable.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that they have registered a case and the suspect has been released on bail. “We have also deployed three policemen from two police stations who will patrol the flyover to ensure there is no speeding,” he said.

On the basis of Rathore’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 17/18 police station. The victims recorded their statements on Sunday morning.