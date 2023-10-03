Swachhta SOS: Toddler’s tragedy triggers alarm in Faizullaganj, over 50 stricken due to insanitation

LUCKNOW The recent demise of a four-year-old child in Faizullaganj, Lucknow, has brought to light the dismal state of the ‘Swachhta campaign’ in the area, leaving over 50 residents battling illness due to insanitation-related issues.

Residents doing a reality check in the area (HT Photo)

The tragedy unfolded when four-year-old Ajju, son of Shailendra Singh and resident of Preeti Nagar in Faizullaganj, succumbed to a high fever, sparking concerns among the local populace. Suspected to be a victim of dengue, Ajju’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the community, prompting residents to question the adequacy of the hygiene and sanitation efforts in their area.

On the morning following Ajju’s death, residents decided to take matters into their own hands and conducted a reality check of the ‘Swachhta campaign’ initiated by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Mamata Tripathi, a dedicated social activist, said, “The 154-hour non-stop cleaning campaign of LMC was exposed when residents found severe filth prevalent in various areas of Faizullaganj. We conducted a reality check in Sant Kabir Nagar colony of Faizullganj and found filth and sewage choked, garbage being dumped on the main roads.”

Locals from the area lamented that no cleaning work had been undertaken in the entire Sant Kabir Nagar Colony for the past three months. This neglect has led to a surge in mosquito infestations, resulting in a wave of high fever cases. Tripathi revealed that complaints submitted to the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal often resulted in fake disposal reports from local sanitary inspectors.

The dire situation extended beyond Sant Kabir Nagar Colony, affecting all four wards of Faizullaganj. Over 50 residents were suffering from high fever attributed to mosquito-borne diseases, as neither fogging nor anti-larva measures had been implemented.

Suraj Kahsyap, a concerned resident, voiced his distress, saying, “If the condition of the main roads is grim, then imagine the colonies in the interior areas. Despite having over 90 cleaning staff in the area, no anti-larva, fogging, or cleaning is being done.”

In response to the allegations, Sanjay Yadav, the zonal officer of LMC, asserted, “Regular fogging is being done, and our cleaning staff are diligently collecting garbage. If residents are still complaining about it, I’ll get it checked.”

