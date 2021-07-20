Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Swargate to Katraj underground metro awaiting PMC GB’s nod

PUNE The general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) yet not approved the proposal of the Swargate to Katraj underground metro yet
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The standing committee of the PMC approved the proposal, but it is yet to get the nod from the general body. The next general body meeting is due in August.

Traffic planner and project in charge Shrinivas Bonala said, “After getting the approval from PMC, it will be submitted to the state government and central government for final approval.”

As the central government had refused to take the burden of 20 per cent of the cost, ready to only take 10 per cent of the project cost, it is an added burden on the PMC and state government. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have raised objections over the central’s contribution.

An office-bearer from Maha-Metro said, “It is a pan-India policy that for extended routes central government is bearing 10 per cent of the cost. If the phase two projects went altogether, 20 per cent share is possible, but it is a time-consuming process.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol declined a comment.

