Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Taak gang booked under MCOCA for attacking cops
others

Taak gang booked under MCOCA for attacking cops

PUNE A gang led by Ballusingh Taak, who has an extensive history of criminal cases against him, was booked under the stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA)
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 10:59 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A gang led by Ballusingh Taak, who has an extensive history of criminal cases against him, was booked under the stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA).

The order was passed by Dr Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, west, Pune upon an application by by Gajanan Tompe, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division and Meghshyam Dange, senior police inspector of Kothrud police station.

Taak has a history of cases since 2008, including attempted murder, preparing for dacoity, robbery, and possession of dangerous weapons, according to police.

MCOCA was invoked in a case registered against Taak and five of his associates at Kothrud police station. Around 2am on July 5, Taak and others were caught red handed after having broken into a house in a society in Kothrud. As the police pursued them, the men had attacked the police using sharp weapons.

A case under Sections 307, 395, 397, 353 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Kothrud police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shivajinagar tragedy: Teen on cycle killed in accident with PMPML bus; driver arrested

Balasaheb Patil: Coop hsg societies with less than 250 members will be allowed to hold elections

Junnar sees 2 leopard attacks: 3-yr-old in hospital, 80-year old escapes

Alert Baner-Pashan resident helps PMC catch debris-dumping tractor red-handed
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP