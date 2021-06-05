Take doctors off administrative duties, deploy MBAs instead, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that doctors in the state should be posted only on medical duty and not for administrative or management tasks.

Instead, youths with MBA (management education) degrees should be given the opportunity for these management/administrative jobs, he said at a Covid review meeting here.

He also said the state would need more vaccinators as the government planned to enhance vaccination by two to three-folds in July.

He announced that partial corona curfew would be eased in Bulandshahr and Bareilly as well from Monday as the number of active Covid cases in these two districts, too, had dipped below 600 each. With this, the number of districts where corona curfew has been eased has gone up to 67. The state has 75 districts.

About administrative work, he said, “Doctors must immediately be relieved of administrative or management tasks in hospitals and offices of the health department and deployed for medical work. For management work, according to the requirement, youths with MBA should be given the opportunity.”

As for vaccination, he said, “The target of June is to vaccinate one crore people and we are looking to enhance it by two to three-folds in July. Students at nursing colleges must be trained as vaccinators. Begin the training programme from the next week.”

“The (active) cases have gone below 600 in Bareilly and Bulandshahr. From Monday, curfew will be relaxed there too after the ongoing weekend curfew (Saturday-Sunday) ends,” Yogi said.

He added that night curfew and weekend curfew should be enforced strictly and evenly statewide.

About Covid numbers, Yogi said that the state currently had 19,438 active cases and the recovery rate was 97.6%. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,092 fresh Covid cases were recorded across UP. He announced that the state so far had administered 1.98 crore Covid vaccine doses. In the past 24 hours, 4.01 lakh doses were administered. From Monday separate booths for women, too, will be operated, he said.