Tamil guests of month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to visit Ayodhya too

LUCKNOW: Guests from Tamil Nadu arriving in Varanasi for the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will also visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. These visitors, who have been accorded the status of state guests in Uttar Pradesh, will reach Ayodhya from Kashi by train in 12 batches between November 21 and December 17.

Each batch -- comprising 216 guests -- will leave for Kashi again after a day-long visit to Ayodhya. To welcome these guests, the Ayodhya administration has started making elaborate arrangements. The local administration has even booked several hotels for them.

On Saturday, divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinwa constituted several teams to ensure visitors do not face any difficulty during their day-long stay in Ayodhya. All visitors will be given identity cards and a police escort will accompany the vehicle ferrying visitors.

The Ayodhya administration has also set up a control room at the Ram Katha Museum for proper management. Renowned Tamil litterateur will also be among the visitors coming to Ayodhya. These guests will also visit Prayagraj.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam -- aimed to revive cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu -- is being organised by the Government of India as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long event at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

