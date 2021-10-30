Home / Cities / Others / Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects ancient Sangam-era excavation site
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects ancient Sangam-era excavation site

The CM who visited the Sivaganga district near Madurai, enquired with the archaeological officials the status of museum to be established at an outlay of 12.21 crore
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during his visit to excavation sites at Keeladi in Sivaganga district on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:54 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India

Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inspected the ancient excavation site of Keeladi in Sivaganga district where the archaeological findings reveal the Sangam-era settlement on the banks of Vaigai river.

About 11,470 artifacts were dug out from Keeladi and group of sites over sustained excavation over the years and these would be displayed at the site museum. The CM who visited the Sivaganga district near Madurai, enquired with the archaeological officials the status of museum to be established at an outlay of 12.21 crore.

“The chief minister enquired with the officials about the state-of-the-art site museum coming up at a cost of 12.21. The artifacts which have been excavated would be showcased at the museum,” an official release said.

Stalin who had earlier visited the site in his capacity of leader of the opposition party in the legislature, spent time going around the exhibits and interacting with the Tamil Nadu Archaeology department officials. State Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran, K R Periakaruppan, Thangam Thennarasu, P Moorthy, and Raja Kannappan, were present on the occasion. Principal secretary to Chief Minister T Udhayachandran, Principal secretary for tourism and culture B Chandra Mohan and Sivaganga district collector Madhusudhanan Reddy were among the officials who made a presentation to the Chief Minister

Saturday, October 30, 2021
