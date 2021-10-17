Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin distributes aid worth 2.87 crore
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin distributes aid worth 2.87 crore

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin distributed financial assistance and welfare aid amounting to 2.87 crore to 560 beneficiaries here on Saturday and presented a prized book to a child marathon runner for spreading awareness on UNDP’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

V Sharvesh covered 750 km from the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari district to Chennai’s landmark structure - Valluvar Kottam - to spread awareness on the SDGs, the blueprint for a better and a more sustainable future.

“I congratulated the boy V Sharvesh of Sairam School for creating awareness on the SDGs and gifted him the book ‘Maaperum Tamizh Kanavu’ (A Great Tamil Dream),” the Chief Minister tweeted on his micro-blogging site and posted a photograph of the boy receiving the book from him.

Stalin, who launched a slew of programmes at his home constituency of Kolathur here, distributed welfare assistance worth 2.87 crore to the 560 beneficiaries. Apart from dedicating an ambulance for the use of the upgraded government suburban hospital at Periyar Nagar, the chief minister presented educational aid and furniture to the Corporation high school.

