Tantrik held for sacrificing 2.5-year-old child in Agra

A tantrik (occultist) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a two-and-a-half-year old child in Jagner area of Agra district.

According to police, the accused killed the minor boy as an offering to please the deity he worshipped as he thought that his ‘occult art’ was getting weak and he was not able to treat the villagers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police, Agra Rural (West) Satyajeet Gupta, during a press conference on Tuesday at police lines, informed that the child was found missing from Warigawan village since June 15 and a case was registered under section 363 IPC at Jagner police station of Agra on June 16.

“Police began the search and the mutilated body of the child was found near river Kiwad in Jagner area on June 17. The condition of the body itself revealed that the child was brutally murdered. However, after the post mortem report came, police launched search to nab the killer. The police came across the accused Hukum Singh alias Bhola who is a tantrik (occultist),” said the officer. A villager had spotted the accused with the child while he was taking him near a tubewell for the sacrifice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused was taken into custody and during interrogation he revealed that his occult art (tantra mantra) was getting weak and ineffective and just to revive it, he (accused) required to please the deity by offering her a human sacrifice (bali) and thus he chose the innocent child from the same village,” he said.

The officer informed that the accused also intended to grab the property owned by the father of the victim child.