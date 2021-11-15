Tarn Taran cops who let off drug smugglers continue evading arrest

Tarn Taran Nine days after two head-constables were booked for letting off two drug smugglers by taking ₹40 lakh bribe, they are yet to be arrested. Punjab Police have also failed to recover 21-kg opium that was seized from the smugglers that was not brought on record.

On November 6, head constables Sukhwinder Singh and Malkiat Singh, and constables Arpinderjit Singh and Arshdeep Singh were booked at Tarn Taran City police station for releasing Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, and Jaspal Singh of Bhitewind village in Amritsar. Rana and Jaspal were caught with 21-kg opium in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar on August 20.

Instead of registering a case, the four cops allegedly took ₹40 lakh bribe and the contraband was not confiscated. The accused constables have been arrested. All four cops have been dismissed.

The cops were booked after Ranjit was arrested in October by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar for allegedly smuggling opium into Punjab. During the interrogation, Ranjit revealed to the SSOC about the August 20 incident.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-city) Barjinder Singh said, “Our teams are working to nab the accused. Investigation is on.” Sources said some more police officials’ names had cropped up during investigation, but there had been no action in the case.