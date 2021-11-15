Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tarn Taran cops who let off drug smugglers continue evading arrest

The Tarn Taran cops who let off the drug smugglers are now no longer in service, having been dismissed from their posts; the 21kg opium they did not being on record has also not been seized yet
The drug smugglers had caught in Amritsar by the Tarn Taran cops; the accused has been let off after 40 lakh bribe; the same accused were caught again, leading to the discovery of the crime. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tarn Taran Nine days after two head-constables were booked for letting off two drug smugglers by taking 40 lakh bribe, they are yet to be arrested. Punjab Police have also failed to recover 21-kg opium that was seized from the smugglers that was not brought on record.

On November 6, head constables Sukhwinder Singh and Malkiat Singh, and constables Arpinderjit Singh and Arshdeep Singh were booked at Tarn Taran City police station for releasing Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, and Jaspal Singh of Bhitewind village in Amritsar. Rana and Jaspal were caught with 21-kg opium in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar on August 20.

Instead of registering a case, the four cops allegedly took 40 lakh bribe and the contraband was not confiscated. The accused constables have been arrested. All four cops have been dismissed.

The cops were booked after Ranjit was arrested in October by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar for allegedly smuggling opium into Punjab. During the interrogation, Ranjit revealed to the SSOC about the August 20 incident.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-city) Barjinder Singh said, “Our teams are working to nab the accused. Investigation is on.” Sources said some more police officials’ names had cropped up during investigation, but there had been no action in the case.

