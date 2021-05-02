Home / Cities / Others / Tarn Taran man held for killing friend over 2,000
others

Tarn Taran man held for killing friend over 2,000

A resident of Shaheed village, under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran, has been booked and arrested for killing his friend for refusing to loan ₹2,000
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Severe head injuries caused the death. (HT file)

A resident of Shaheed village, under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran, has been booked and arrested for killing his friend for refusing to loan 2,000. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, of the same village, and the accused is Mandeep Singh.

In his police complaint, Fateh Singh, the victim’s brother said, “Mandeep demanded 2,000 from my brother Sukhwinder, but he refused. On Thursday night, Sukhwinder went out of the house for some work, where Mandeep hit him with a sharp-edged weapon. My brother received severe head injuries and died.”

Patti Sadar SHO inspector Harwinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused, Mandeep, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.”

A resident of Shaheed village, under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran, has been booked and arrested for killing his friend for refusing to loan 2,000. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, of the same village, and the accused is Mandeep Singh.

In his police complaint, Fateh Singh, the victim’s brother said, “Mandeep demanded 2,000 from my brother Sukhwinder, but he refused. On Thursday night, Sukhwinder went out of the house for some work, where Mandeep hit him with a sharp-edged weapon. My brother received severe head injuries and died.”

Patti Sadar SHO inspector Harwinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused, Mandeep, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP