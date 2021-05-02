Tarn Taran man held for killing friend over 2,000

A resident of Shaheed village, under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran, has been booked and arrested for killing his friend for refusing to loan ₹2,000. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, of the same village, and the accused is Mandeep Singh.

In his police complaint, Fateh Singh, the victim’s brother said, “Mandeep demanded ₹2,000 from my brother Sukhwinder, but he refused. On Thursday night, Sukhwinder went out of the house for some work, where Mandeep hit him with a sharp-edged weapon. My brother received severe head injuries and died.”

Patti Sadar SHO inspector Harwinder Singh said, “A case has been registered against the accused, Mandeep, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.”

