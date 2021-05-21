Tarun Tejpal acquitted in 2013 sexual assault case by Goa court

A fast-track court in Goa on Friday acquitted Tarun Tejpal, 57, the former editor of Tehelka magazine, of sexually assaulting a colleague twice in a hotel elevator during a conference at a five-star hotel.

The case hit the headlines for days amid a renewed focus on crimes against women. It surfaced a year after the rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi provoked national outrage in 2012 and prompted the government to pass a tougher law to check such crimes. The allegations against Tejpal also triggered a debate on harassment of women at workplaces and underreporting of such cases over fears of job losses and persecution.

Tejpal faced the trial under India Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (criminal assault with intent to disrobe a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tejpal days after his lawyer Rajeev Gomes, 47, died of Covid on May 12.

Tejpal maintained he was falsely accused of sexual assault while Francisco Távora, the special public prosecutor in the case, called the judgement a serious setback and said that the state was likely to file an appeal.

“[We] will be going through the reasons assigned by the judge. We are seriously aggrieved and that is why we will be preferring an appeal against it,” Távora said.

Tejpal said the past seven and a half years have been traumatic for his family. “In an awfully vitiated age, where ordinary courage has become rare, I thank her [the judge] for standing by the truth,” he said. “...we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of these allegations on every aspect of our personal, professional, and public lives.”

Tejpal said they have felt the boot of the state but cooperated fully with the Goa Police and the legal system through hundreds of court proceedings. “We have unwaveringly followed every mandate of due procedure and abided every principle of law as laid down in the Constitution. We have also endeavoured to uphold every norm of decency expected in a case like this,” Tejpal said. He thanked the court for “its rigorous impartial and fair trial” and for its thorough examination of the CCTV footage and other empirical material on record.

The investigators in 2013 said there were no cameras in the elevators even as they studied footage from CCTV cameras of the hotel. Tejpal also referred to an “unfortunate incident” between himself and the colleague in a leaked email to Tehelka’s management in 2013. He described the incident “bad lapse of judgment” in the email.

In his statement following his acquittal, Tejpal said his family’s privacy should be respected as they try and reclaim their broken lives. “I will make a comprehensive statement at an appropriate time in the future.”

Tejpal paid tributes to Gomes. “Seldom does a long-fought vindication arrive hand in hand with profound heartbreak. Last week, my trial lawyer died of Covid. Dynamic and brilliant at 47, he was on the brink of a scintillating career as a criminal lawyer at the national level. No person fought harder, and with greater skill to reclaim my life and reputation. As a family, we owe Rajeev a profound and permanent debt.” He added no client can ever hope for a better lawyer. “The ever-struggling wheel of justice has lost a solid spoke.”

Gomes’s son, Sean, was present in the court and thanked it for passing a fair and just judgement. “...my father put in a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication into this case,” he said.

Távora blamed Tejpal’s attempts to get himself discharged in the case among the reasons for the delay in the trial. “The accused wanted discharge in the case and went up to the Supreme Court and got a stay. That is why the trial was stopped for a while for two years. Then it was resumed in 2019. Since August 2019, it has been going on. Since September 2020, it has been going on a day-to-day basis.”

The trial in the case began in September 2017 before it was stalled as Tejpal moved the high court and the Supreme Court against the framing of charges against him and for his discharge. The Supreme Court ordered that the trial be completed by December 2020. It later extended the deadline citing the pandemic. The pronouncement of the judgement was adjourned on Wednesday as Cyclone Tauktae disconnected the power supply to the judge.