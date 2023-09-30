Tasks of 50 years accomplished in 3 years under PM Modi: Amit Shah

Union minister of home and cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday said that tasks such as the New Parliament, Chandrayaan-3, G20 Summit, and the Women’s Reservation Bill were accomplished within three months under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which would have otherwise taken half a century to complete.

Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of various development work of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority worth about ₹ 1,651 crore on Saturday. (X/Amit Shah)

“The Prime Minister has elevated India’s stature worldwide in the past three months. Prime Minister Modi has accomplished four highly significant tasks like the New Parliament, launching Chandrayaan, hosting the G20 Summit, and enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Act—all done within just three months,” Amit Shah said in Gandhinagar after laying the foundation stone of various development work of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) worth about ₹1,651 crore.

“Maybe one of these tasks alone would have required 50 years to accomplish, but Modiji has completed all four in just three months. This clearly shows the central government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to establish India as a global leader,” Shah added.

Shah stated that Prime Minister Modi, upon assuming office, revitalised the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and motivated scientists to propel India to the forefront of space exploration.

“As a result, India, along with the rest of the world, witnessed the tricolour flag soaring high on Chandrayaan—a source of immense pride for all. Under his leadership, India successfully hosted the G20 conference. While many countries had hosted G20 conferences previously, world leaders unanimously acknowledge that the way India organised the event presents a challenge for all nations for the next 25 years,” he said.

“The unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration sends a powerful message to the global community. Additionally, by incorporating the African Union into the G20, the Prime Minister has conveyed India’s commitment to standing alongside both developed and developing nations,” he said.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Shah said that this legislation not only upholds our age-old tradition of honouring women but also legally empowers them to actively participate in leadership roles. By enacting this historic bill in the newly constructed Parliament, the central government has significantly elevated the recognition of women’s contributions.

He said that crores of people in the country do different types of small businesses and without them the development of the country is not possible. In praise of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Shah underscored how this initiative has successfully brought together artisans engaged in more than 20 small working communities. He emphasised that, for the first time since India’s independence, traditional artisans have found inclusion in a government scheme, fostering greater equality among people residing in remote areas.

Shah said that development work worth ₹17,544 crore have been done in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the last 52 months.

On Saturday, in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Shah inaugurated and initiated a total of 39 projects by AMC and AUDA, with an estimated cost of approximately ₹1,650 crore. Among these projects, 18 were formally inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for 21 others. This included the commencement of renovation work for ponds located in Sarkhej, Bhadaj village, Ognaj, Jagatpur village, and Tragad, according to a government release.

