Teacher killed as ex-pradhan, his son open fire on villagers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:14 AM IST
MEERUT A teacher was killed when a former pradhan and his son, annoyed by defeat in the recent panchayat election, opened fire on villagers after an altercation in Basera village of Bijnor district, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested three people and are on the look-out for two others.

SP (city), Bijnor Praveen Ranjan said that five people, including former gram pradhan Ajab Singh, his son Nikhil Kumar and three others had been named in the FIR registered on the complaint of slain teacher Sanjay Singh’s family.

He further said that prime accused Ajab Singh also got injured in the scuffle with villagers and was presently undergoing treatment in police custody.

His son Nikhil and another accused had been arrested and sent to jail and teams had been formed to arrest the other two named accused, he said.

Ranjan said that Ajab Singh was village pradhan for two terms but this year the villagers lobbied against him because of his criminal record. “He is recorded as a history shooter in Chandpur police station with six cases against him”, said Ranjan and added that Ajab was annoyed with villagers due to his defeat in the panchayat election.

On Tuesday night, Ajab Singh and his supporters were abusing villagers after consuming liquor. The villagers approached him and told him to stop abusing them. This led to an altercation which eventually turned into a scuffle between the villagers and supporters of Ajab Singh.

Ajab Singh and his son allegedly opened fire on the villagers and teacher Sanjay Singh, 37, who was also in the crowd, sustained bullet injury and later died while being taken for treatment.

The incident was reported to Chandpur police and senior officials also visited the spot.

