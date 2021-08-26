Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity
others

Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity

Protesters are seeking the implementation of 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales for university and college teachers.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Punjabi University, Patiala (HT FILE )

Patiala Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO), the body of five Government Universities in Punjab and Chandigarh Region, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) and Government College Teachers Association (GCTA), organised a rally at Punjabi University, Patiala, for the implementation of 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales for university and college teachers.

Nishan Singh Deol, president, Punjabi University Teachers Association, said, “The Punjab government’s indifferent attitude is putting the future of higher education in the state in jeopardy. A big chunk of students, thus, look for education abroad. There has been no recruitment of regular teachers in colleges and universities for a long time.”

He added that due to the unnecessary delay in the implementation of the revised UGC grades there is a huge outcry among all the teachers.

Mritunjiya, president, Panjab University Teachers Association, said, “The bureaucracy’s negative attitude in the implementation of new grades to the teachers is to be condemned. The decision of de-linking pay scales of the newly recruited college and university teachers from the UGC scales should be withdrawn with immediate effect.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crime branch produces chargesheet in 32 lakh fraud case in Jammu

Army, BSF hold synergy conference at Western Command

126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP