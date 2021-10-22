Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teachers’ recruitment: Bihar to issue fresh schedule

So far, even first and second phase counselling has not been completed in nearly 1,200 recruiting units and the department might also go in for the third round counselling.
The notification comes after SEC rejected to department’s request for permission to carry on with the process for sixth phase of recruitment. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 09:39 PM IST
By Arun Kumar

PATNA

The Bihar government’s education department has formally postponed the schedule for school teachers’ recruitment, issued through July 29 notification, till further orders in view of disruption caused by ongoing panchayat elections.

“The decision to postpone the schedule, by which the process was to be completed by December 10, was taken after due consideration. The state election commission (SEC) has denied permission to go ahead with the recruitment and the officials are also involved with the election process. A new schedule will be issued after the completion of panchayat polls,” said the department notification issued on Friday.

The notification comes after SEC rejected to department’s request for permission to carry on with the process for sixth phase of recruitment. This would further delay the start of the seventh phase recruitment, as the sixth phase could start only in the third week of December at the earliest and may stretch for a couple of months or more due to the cumbersome process of documents verification.

So far, even first and second phase counselling has not been completed in nearly 1,200 recruiting units and the department might also go in for the third round counselling. “It is only after the sixth phase is completed that the department will have an assessment of the quantum of vacancies for the seventh phase of recruitment,” said a department official.

