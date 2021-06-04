Teachers’ recruitment: Day after HC order, govt notifies dates for persons with disability

PATNA

A day after the Patna High Court order, Bihar’s education department on Friday issued the notification to give opportunity to the differently abled candidates, including the visually impaired, to apply in the sixth phase of recruitment of teachers for the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

The government has come up with a separate procedure only for those candidates from the different abled category who could not apply in 2019. The district education officers (DEOs) will make the available the vacancies — as per recruiting agency, subject and category — on the web portal with clarity by June 9, while the candidates could apply from June 11 to June 25 at the recruiting agency concerned or through post.

After the receipt of applications, they will be screened, and the recruiting agencies concerned will proceed further as per the laid down provisions to prepare the revised merit list. The recruiting agencies at the panchayat, block and district level had earlier prepared the merit list, but after the court stay on recruitments in 2020, things got stuck.

The Patna HC had on Thursday cleared the decks for recruitment of nearly 1.25 lakh school teachers by giving relief to the petitioners, the National Federation of the Blind Bihar branch, which filed a petition against denial of 4% reservation the differently abled as per the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995 as also the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The appointment had remained stuck for nearly two years and the court did early hearing in the case on the request of education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

The minister said he would like the process to be completed at the earliest, without any further wrangles. “The government also has to carry out seventh phase recruitments. But before that, the sixth phase has to be completed, hopefully in the next couple of months,” he said.