Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv

Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on ‘Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day’ on Wednesday.

She said, there was a great need for the world to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha as his discourse given hundreds of years ago were still meaningful for the progress of the society.

She said that the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire people to lead an honest life. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.

She said that Gautam Buddha laid special emphasis on social equality.

Describing the steps being undertaken by the government to promote tourism, she said that the central government was developing the Buddhist circuit under which tourism development was being done in Sarnath as well as Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kapilvastu. “Its aim is to develop Buddhist tourist sites. Sarnath has special importance among Buddhist tourist destinations and most of the tourists visit Sarnath,” she said.

The governor said, during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we could make the society prosperous by following the path of truth and non-violence as shown by Lord Buddha.

On the occasion, the union minister of state for culture, Meenakshi Lekhi welcomed the governor.

The recorded message of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also telecast during the event.

Earlier, the governor offered flowers at Sarnath Dhamekh Stupa and also performed its circumambulation. She also worshipped at the Buddhist temple located at Moolgandha Kuti.

‘Preserve and modernize records of Dr Sampurnanand Sanskrit University’

Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday called for cooperation in preserving and modernizing the records, buildings and other historical places of Dr Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

During a meeting with officials, vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, trustees of various temples, industrialists and representatives of banks at circuit house auditorium, she called for cooperation to preserve and modernize ancient important records, buildings and other historical sites of the university.

While appealing the university to generate some source of income, she said that the university should make astrologers and pundits available at a very nominal rate to the public which could become a good source of income for the university.

Earlier, the governor reached Banaras Beeds Industrial Estate, Chandpur and appreciated the product there. Ashok Gupta, head of Beeds, welcomed her.