Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on ‘Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day’ on Wednesday.
She said, there was a great need for the world to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha as his discourse given hundreds of years ago were still meaningful for the progress of the society.
She said that the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire people to lead an honest life. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
She said that Gautam Buddha laid special emphasis on social equality.
Describing the steps being undertaken by the government to promote tourism, she said that the central government was developing the Buddhist circuit under which tourism development was being done in Sarnath as well as Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kapilvastu. “Its aim is to develop Buddhist tourist sites. Sarnath has special importance among Buddhist tourist destinations and most of the tourists visit Sarnath,” she said.
The governor said, during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we could make the society prosperous by following the path of truth and non-violence as shown by Lord Buddha.
On the occasion, the union minister of state for culture, Meenakshi Lekhi welcomed the governor.
The recorded message of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also telecast during the event.
Earlier, the governor offered flowers at Sarnath Dhamekh Stupa and also performed its circumambulation. She also worshipped at the Buddhist temple located at Moolgandha Kuti.
‘Preserve and modernize records of Dr Sampurnanand Sanskrit University’
Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday called for cooperation in preserving and modernizing the records, buildings and other historical places of Dr Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.
During a meeting with officials, vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, trustees of various temples, industrialists and representatives of banks at circuit house auditorium, she called for cooperation to preserve and modernize ancient important records, buildings and other historical sites of the university.
While appealing the university to generate some source of income, she said that the university should make astrologers and pundits available at a very nominal rate to the public which could become a good source of income for the university.
Earlier, the governor reached Banaras Beeds Industrial Estate, Chandpur and appreciated the product there. Ashok Gupta, head of Beeds, welcomed her.
Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies. He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number '78370-18501' and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it.
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. The achievement comes close to last year's success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways.
Ludhiana: Cultural programme to held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants. Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life
A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening. Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased's body for post mortem. The boy's family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell.
