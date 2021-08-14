Team of Geological Survey of India to visit Negulsari in Kinnaur to study shooting stones

A team of experts from the Geological Survey of India will visit Negulsari of Kinnaur district on Sunday to assess the shooting stones that had triggered a landslide here, leading to the death of 23 people.

Kinnaur deputy commissioner (DC) Abid Hussain Sadiq said, “We have asked the geological experts to study the shooting stones and suggest long-term measures to avoid such tragedies in the future. There have been repeated calamities in Kinnaur, so we asked the GSI to study all sites vulnerable to landslides.

The district administration has also requested the GSI to conduct studies at 16 sites -- Pagal Nullah, Garam Paani Tapri, Nathpa in Nichar subdivision, Karogla nullah near Batseri, Ralli glacier, Rathurang near Kuppa in Purbani, Jhula in Kalpa and Tinku Nullah, Maling Nullah, Rippa water reservoir and Ribba nullah. On July 26, nine lives were lost when shooting stones hit a mini-bus on the Batseri and Sangla road.

Central team to study lake-formation in Lahaul Spiti

Another team from the Central Water Commission and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are in Udaipur of Lahaul and Spiti to study the landslide that had obstructed the course of Chandrabagha river.

The landslide had led to the formation of a lake but the water-level had later receded. NN Rai, director, Central Water Commission, will lead the team.

Inspector Sandeep Rawal from NDRF, along with two other officials, will accompany him.

The landslide had led to waterlogging in two villages, Jasrat and Tarang.

As many have four houses and five cowsheds had been damaged due to the sudden flooding on about 30 bighas of agricultural land. The families residing here had to be evacuated to safer places. “There is a threat to as many as 10 villages both upstream and downstream in Chandrabagha river,” said Lahaul and Spiti DC Neeraj Kumar.

Members of the Defense Geo-informatic Research Establishment, Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Central Water Commission and Indo Tibetan Border Police have already reached Udaipur.