Teams formed to nab rape suspect who ran over security guard in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have deployed teams in and around the district to nab the alleged rape suspect who ran over a security guard of a high-rise society in Sector 120 on Tuesday evening, while trying to evade arrest from police.The suspect has been on the run since the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Several police teams have been formed to nab the suspect and the bordering areas of the district have been alerted as well. The suspect’s mobile phone’s last location was traced to his residence on Tuesday, after which it has been untraceable. However, other means of surveillance and tracking are being used by the personnel to get hold of the suspect,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The suspect is a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, Noida, where the incident took place. As per Sharad Kant, station house officer (SHO), Sector 113 police station, he works as a general manager at a private firm in Noida and was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) around two months back after a woman working in his office lodged a complaint against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He had been on the run since the case was registered. On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that he was back at his home in Sector 120. When a police team reached the spot to nab him, he got to know about it and fled with his car. While exiting the society, he was signalled to stop by the security in-charge of the premises, but he hit him and continued to drive,” said Kant.

The security in-charge, identified as Ashok Mavi, suffered grievous injuries on his shoulder and head. He is currently recovering at a private hospital.