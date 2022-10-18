Teen raped by Insta ‘friend’ in Lucknow, third case in three days

LUCKNOW: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her online friend, in his early twenties, at the Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday morning. The rape survivor had gotten acquainted with the accused while browsing Instagram on her mother’s smartphone.

After a few weeks of online interaction, accused Vidya Sagar Khushwaha lured the girl into meeting him on Tuesday. According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, Kushwaha left the girl bleeding profusely after raping her. The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated the ordeal to her elder sister.

When her parents got to know about the incident, they rushed the girl to Jhalkari Bai Hospital for treatment. “The accused, who works at a thread factor in Agra, was held from his grandmother’s house in Kanpur on Tuesday. He has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Dinesh Chandra Mishra, inspector in-charge of Gomti Nagar police station.

The cop added, “The girl’s father is a cart puller while her mother works as domestic help. The teenage girl left home to meet the accused without informing her parents about it.”

This is the third case of rape that has surfaced in the state capital in the last three days. Earlier on Saturday night, a 16-year-old school girl was raped by two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver. The girl had gotten into the auto to reach Hussainganj from Vibhuti Khand around 7 pm. However, she was taken to a secluded place behind the Ekana International Stadium and gang-raped. On Monday, police were able to arrest the 21-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Aakash Tiwari. The co-accused is still at large.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a 55-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging that three staff members of an ashram raped her on October 4 under the influence of a narcotic substance. Investigation into the case is underway.

