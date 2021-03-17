Home / Cities / Others / Teen takes money from friend for online gaming, gets killed on failing to repay
A 17-year-old Chattisgarh boy, who was reportedly addicted to mobile gaming, was killed by his friend when he was unable to repay the money which he took for purchasing ‘in-game’ items, the police said on Tuesday
A 17-year-old Chattisgarh boy, who was reportedly addicted to mobile gaming, was killed by his friend when he was unable to repay the money which he took for purchasing ‘in-game’ items, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Raigarh district. The boy was missing for the last five days and his body was recovered on Monday.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP), Raigarh, Santosh Kumar Singh, the body of the minor was recovered from Bharrikhar jungles in Sarangarh block of the district.

“The deceased, Laxendra Khunte (17), was in the habit of playing online games and for that, he had taken 70,000 from one Chaman Dubey (25) who was his close friend. Five days ago, he and his friend had an altercation when both were consuming liquor. Suddenly, Dubey hit him due to which the victim sustained serious injuries on his head. Dubey thought that if Khunte regained consciousness he will be exposed hence he killed him with a razor and buried him,” said the SP.

Khunte had gone missing from his home on February 10, 2021.

“When we started investigating the case, Dubey started helping the police to mislead us. He also sent messages of ransom to the victim’s father who works as a labourer. On suspicion, we detained him and then the messages stopped. When grilled, he confessed the crime,” said the SP.

Dubey told us that Khunte was addicted to online mobile gaming and had taken money from him and refused to pay it back.

“The victim had also taken money from others because of his addiction to the game and was in huge debt,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested the accused.

