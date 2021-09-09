Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Telangana to start vaccine supply by drone on a trial basis
others

Telangana to start vaccine supply by drone on a trial basis

Called, ‘Medicine From The Sky’, the latest initiative is a joint project through a consortium that has been formed by Telangana government with Indian drone delivery start-up firm Skye Air Mobility.
By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
With this new project, Telangana will become the first state to start trials of ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)’ drone flights for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. (Representational picture)

The Telangana government will start delivering medicines and Covid-19 vaccines with the help of drones on a trail basis in Vikarabad district from September 9 till October 17.

Called, ‘Medicine From The Sky’, the latest initiative is a joint project through a consortium that has been formed by Telangana government with Indian drone delivery start-up firm Skye Air Mobility. The latter has joined hands with courier service BlueDart Express to provide drone-based delivery and drone flights to conduct these trials.

With this new project, Telangana will become the first state to start trials of ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)’ drone flights for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, said a government statement on Wednesday. Skye Air Mobility focuses on an end-to-end ecosystem for drone-based logistic transportation.

“While the nation is focusing on achieving 100% vaccination, the current situation calls for a deeper supply of vaccines, especially in the remote areas. Delivery of vaccination through drones would be a stepping stone to achieve this goal,” said Balfour Manuel, managing director, BlueDart, according to the release.

The project will have two certified remote pilots who have been specifically trained for the BVLOS trials during the project. The project’s first two days of the trials will involve drones flying between 500 to 700 metres from the base, wherein they can be seen with the naked eye.

RELATED STORIES

From September 11 onwards, the BVLOS drone flights will take place for about 9 to 10 kilometres of distances. These flights will be with consignments of vaccine, medical samples and other healthcare items, the release stated.

Swapnik Jakkampundi, co-founder, Skye Air Mobility, said, “The key elements that were deterrents in the sector for a long period are now in favour of this development. This move is in sync with our endeavours at transformational change in rural and remote areas by helping make instant access to vital medical supplies.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After a week-long gap, Kerala logs 30k plus Covid cases again

Amid floods, Kala Namak bumper harvest makes East UP farmers smile

Madras high court rejects plea seeking lifting of curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi

Residents protest against garbage collection site in Ambala’s Jandali
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP