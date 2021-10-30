Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Telangana’s Huzurabad assembly gears up for a triangular fight today
others

Telangana’s Huzurabad assembly gears up for a triangular fight today

As many as 2,37,036 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, district collector RV Karnan said on Friday. They include 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (PTI)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India

Karimnagar The stage is set for polling in the bye-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana on Saturday, with the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest.

As many as 2,37,036 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, district collector RV Karnan said on Friday. They include 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters.

Polling would start at 7 AM and continue till 7 PM in 306 polling stations in the constituency.

As many as 1,715 polling personnel, including presiding officers, have been deployed. “Live webcasting” would be done in the polling stations, he said.

COVID-19 protocols would be followed strictly, he said.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.Satyanarayana said 107 polling stations have been identified to be sensitive and additional forces are arranged there. As many as 3,865 police personnel have been posted to ensure smooth conduct of the polling. Twenty companies of Central forces have also been deployed.

RELATED STORIES

The bye-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has quit the TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on BJP ticket.

Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP) and Venkat Balmoori (Congress). The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP