Temperature rises by two degrees in Noida, likely to go up

Noida: The city saw a slight relief from the heat on Thursday as the day-time temperature fell by two degrees, with weather analysts stating that the day time mercury will soar in the next two days.

According to weather analysts, the region has started facing good winds, with northerly cool winds, that have shown its impact on mercury as well as the air quality.

On Thursday, India Meteorological department (IMD) recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida at 35.3 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 37.9 degrees Celsius and 22.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius and 19.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“For next two days, temperatures will remain around 35 degrees Celsius due to comparatively cold winds. However, a western disturbance is expected after two days that would change the wind direction and drop the wind speed, thus the mercury will rise and may reach 39 degrees Celsius. The air quality will also drop after two days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Thursday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 143 against 270 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 210 against 274 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 175 on Thursday against 275 a day earlier.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), winds will keep the air quality within moderate category.

“Surface winds are high and of a south-westerly direction. A marginal improvement in air quality is expected for the next two days. AQI is forecasted to stay in the ‘moderate’ category for the next three days,” said a SAFAR statement on Friday.