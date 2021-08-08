Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tempo turns turtle inside new Katraj tunnel, driver dies on spot
others

Tempo turns turtle inside new Katraj tunnel, driver dies on spot

PUNE: A tempo driver lost his life after losing control of the vehicle around 300 metre inside the new Katraj tunnel en route to Pune
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A tempo driver lost his life after losing control of the vehicle around 300 metre inside the new Katraj tunnel en route to Pune.

The deceased driver and accused has been identified as Vijay Ashok Rokade, 23, a resident of Ambegaon Khurd area of Pune, according to the police. One other person identified as Akshay Anant Shinde, 25, who was with Rokade in the tempo, was injured in the accident. The tempo was heading towards Pune via the new Katraj tunnel from Khed-Shivapur at around 5pm on Friday when Rokade allegedly lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle, killing him on the spot.

Mohan Deshmukh, assistant sub-inspector of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “The tempo was empty. They were driving back to Pune. The accident caused a small traffic snarl and the people inside two to three vehicles that were stranded called the police and we cleared the road.”

As Shinde, who was with Rokade, was also injured, the police lodged a complaint in the case and an offence was registered against Rokade under sections 279, 304(a) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP