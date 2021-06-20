Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 10, including two doctors, arrested for selling fake Covid-19 and mucormycosis medicines
delhi news

10, including two doctors, arrested for selling fake Covid-19 and mucormycosis medicines

Police said they busted a makeshift manufacturing unit set up at a doctor’s house in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:22 AM IST
The police team used a decoy customer and, along with officials of the drug control department, laid a trap and caught one Waseem Khan from near Jamia Nagar Metro station where he had come to deliver the injections.(Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

Ten people, including two doctors, have been arrested for allegedly running an interstate syndicate involved in manufacturing and black marketing fake injections that were used in the treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus diseases, police said on Sunday.

Police said they busted a makeshift manufacturing unit set up at a doctor’s house in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin. They also seized a total of 3,293 fake injections, including 858 vials of Amphotericin-B injections and 206 vials of remdesivir injections, from the arrested persons.

According to police, the arrested doctor was previously picked up in April by the Ghaziabad police for black marketing of remdesivir injections.

Police identified the alleged kingpin as Altamas Hussain, who completed his MBBS in 2012 and was allegedly running the racket with Amir, another doctor who completed his MBBS in 2016, and their associates Mayank Taluja, Waseem Khan, Mohammad Faizal Yasin, Shoaib Khan, Afzal, Shivam Bhatia, Mohammad Aftab, and Faizan. Police said Aftab is Hussain’s brother.

DCP (crime) Monika Bhardwaj said that on June 17, Delhi’s drug control department’s head of office, Atul Kumar Nasa, informed the crime branch that one Mayank Taluja was involved in black marketing of Amphotericin-B injections used for treating black fungus.

Accordingly, the team used a decoy customer and, along with officials of the drug control department, laid a trap and caught one Waseem Khan from near Jamia Nagar Metro station where he had come to deliver the injections.

During subsequent investigation, police raided a medical shop in Jamia Nagar, a firm in Saket and finally Hussain’s house in Nizamuddin where the drugs were prepared.

“We recovered 3,283 vials of different fake injections to treat Covid and black fungus. A laptop, two printing machines and raw materials for printing labels were also recovered,” DCP said.

Nasa said that the raid also unearthed other fake drugs at the site. “When we reached there, we also found spurious remdesivir and tocilizumab,” he said. The samples of all medicines have been sent to the lab for analysis.

DCP Bhardwaj said Hussain was arrested from Deoria in UP.

Amphotericin-B cannot be sold directly by any drug store in Delhi. It is supplied to the hospitals directly by stockists after approval by a government committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi crime mucormycosis coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP