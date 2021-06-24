Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tenant scam costs landlord Rs1.6 lakh

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST
PUNE A 53-year-old woman lost 1.6 lakh to a person who showed interest in renting a house she owns, but sent a UPI payment request link instead of the payment.

The incident happened between May 27 and May 28, when the woman was in her house in Kalyaninagar.

The woman had listed a house on real estate online aggregator websites in search of tenants. A person called up on the number that was listed and agreed to the cost quoted by the complainant, and offered to pay immediately through online transactions. However, the person kept on sending payment requests through QR codes on two different platforms. Unbeknownst to the complainant and her son, who was making the payments, money kept on getting deducted and a total sum of 1,64,797 was deducted from their bank accounts, after which the accused stopped responding.

Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Yerawada.

